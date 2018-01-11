 Plea deal could be in the works for Edwin Lara

A Facebook post by the mother of Kaylee Sawyer of Bend is saying that Edwin Lara, who was charged with the murder of Sawyer in July of 2016 has agreed to a plea deal that will give him life in prison and take the possibility of the death penalty off the table. Juli Walden VanCleave put the post up yesterday saying Lara will be back in Deschutes County Circuit Court on January 22nd to make the plea and be sentenced. She also acknowledged that this isn’t done until Lara accepts the plea before the judge. Lara is alleged to have killed Sawyer, then buried her body off highway 126 between Redmond and Sisters.