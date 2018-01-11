 3 person arrested in the Awbrey Pines Apartment shooting, robbery

A 3rd person has been arrested that was involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old on Regency in Bend on January 6th. According to Bend Police, 18-year-old Jesus Salvador Diego was taken into custody yesterday afternoon and charged with 1st-degree robbery and felony criminal conspiracy in the shooting of Trey Evans at the Awbrey Pine Apartments. He was the getaway driver. Arrested on the 7th were 15-year-old Israel Garcia and 15-year-old Brandon Rodas.