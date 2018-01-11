 2 more arrests in the Super 8, Days Inn robberies

Bend City Police arrested 2 more people yesterday, 1 involved with the robbery of the Super 8 motel Monday and one involved with the Super 8 robbery and the Days Inn robbery Sunday. Earlier yesterday police took 32-year-old Jason House into custody in connection with the Super 8 theft then later in the day 33-year-old Ryan Simpson was arrested for the robberies at the Super 8 and the Days Inn. On Tuesday 32-year-old Scott Sullivan was arrested for his involvement in the Super 8 robbery. All face a variety of charges involving the 2 incidents.