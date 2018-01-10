 Joint meeting held by Bend City Council and Bend La Pine School Board

The Bend City Council and Bend-La Pine School Board held a joint meeting yesterday to discuss issues that affect both entities, the biggest being growth within the community. As the city is looking to annex in some 23 hundred acres of land over the next several years to service those coming to Bend, the school district is planning on the schools that will be needed in the future. Both agreed they need to work together to meet the needs of the city. Board members also saw the plans for the new high school that will be built at 15th and Knott Road, expected to open in 2021.