 1 person arrested in connection with the Super 8 robbery in Bend

Bend Police have taken 1 person into custody involved with the robbery at the Super 8 Motel in Bend on Monday. 32-year-old Scott Sullivan was arrested yesterday while sitting in a vehicle. Items from the robbery were found with Sullivan and at a hotel room at the Shilo Inn. He is being held without bail on a parole violation and was charged with 1st-degree robbery and 2nd-degree theft. Police are still looking for the 2nd person involved in the Super 8 robbery and for the person that robbed the Days Inn Motel on NE 3rd Street Sunday Morning.