 Sunriver Service District holds special meeting to discuss status of police chief

The Sunriver Service District Board of Directors held a special meeting yesterday to discuss issues surrounding Police Chief Marc Mills. Mills has been charged with harassment after shoving Sergeant John Patnode on December 1st at the office. He has been on paid administrative leave since early December. The service district is doing its own investigation into the matter. Mills has asked for a settlement in the case, which could lead to his resignation. The board still wants to meet with Mills at some point in the future.