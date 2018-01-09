 Prineville man involved in New Year’s Day shooting back in custody after violating bail conditions

26-year-old Prineville resident Omar Araim turned himself in yesterday to local authorities. Araim was involved in the shooting of 38-year-old Nicholas Rick of Bend New Year’s morning at a bar in Prineville and had been charged with 11 counts including attempted murder. Araim had made bail, on the condition he would not leave Crook County or have contact with the victim or his girlfriend. He violated several of those conditions and a warrant was issued for his arrest last Friday. He turned himself into Jefferson County authorities. He will be back in Crook County Court later today.