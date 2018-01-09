 Bend teens involved in weekend shooting will be tried as adults

The 2 15-year-old boys involved with the weekend shooting of a 16-year-old in Bend had their 1st court appearance yesterday. Due to the severity of the crimes, Bend Police released their names. Israel Garcia and Brandon Rodas were charged with 1st-degree robbery, assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting of Trey Evans. They will both be charged as adults under Ballot Measure 11 that was passed by voters in 1994, establishing mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines for certain crimes. The shooting took place Saturday evening and involved marijuana. Evans remains at St Charles. The pairs next court date is January 16th. Bail for the 2 was set at 250 thousand dollars each.