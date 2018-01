Bend Police continue to look for a man who robbed another person at the Day’s Inn and Suites on NE 3rd street yesterday morning. The robbery took place around 5; 30 am with the man taking an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint. The robber was described as being in his 20’s or 30’s, stocky build wearing dark pants and a hoodie. Anyone having information about the incident should call 693-6911.