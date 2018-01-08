 Prineville man charged with attempted murder jumps bail

An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Omar Araim of Prineville, who posted bail last week, then left Crook County. Araim was arrested on attempted murder charges for the New Year’s Day shooting of 38-year-old Nicholas Ricks of Bend at a bar in Prineville. Ricks remains at St. Charles Medical Center but is out of intensive care. Araim had his bail raised to 710 thousand dollars and posted the required 10 percent. He had several conditions attached to the bail including turning in his passport, not leaving the county and not seeing his girlfriend. He was last seen at a hotel in Madras. When Araim is arrested again, he will be held in jail without bail for violating his release conditions.