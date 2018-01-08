 2 15-year old teens charged with attempted murder after shooting a 16-year old in Bend

2 15-year-old boys have been arrested following a shooting at the Awbrey Pines Apartments on Regency Street Saturday night near the Central Oregon Community College Campus. According to Bend Police, the incident took place shortly before 7 pm. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old who had been critically injured. He was taken to St. Charles. The investigation led to the arrest of the 2 teens who robbed the other teen of some marijuana. Some 7 thousand people received an alert from the COCC emergency notification system of the shooting that night, then they were informed the pair had been arrested the next morning. Both were lodged in the Deschutes County Juvenile Corrections facility on several charges including attempted murder.