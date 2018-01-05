 Snapchat video leads to the arrest of a Bend man

A Snapchat video of a man firing a handgun out of a car on New Years Day shortly after midnight led to the arrest of an 18-year old Bend man. According to Bend Police, an anonymous tip and the video led to the arrest of Victor Chavez.  Officers searched the 18-year old’s residence and found the gun in the video and 2 other guns. 2 of the 3 had been stolen. Officers also found cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. Chavez was lodged in the Deschutes County jail on multiple charges.

