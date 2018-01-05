 Redmond house fire does 200 thousand dollars damage

Redmond house fire does 200 thousand dollars damage

 In Local News
0
0

A house fire yesterday afternoon on NW Maple Rim Court in Redmond did about 200 thousand dollars damage to the home and its contents. According to Redmond Fire, the call came in just after noon. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out of the windows in the house. They were able to contain the fire for the most part to the living room but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the house. No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Recent Posts
Deschutes County District Attorney charges Sunriver Police Chief with harassmentLocal News
Snapchat video leads to the arrest of a Bend manLocal News