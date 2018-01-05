 Deschutes County District Attorney charges Sunriver Police Chief with harassment

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has charged Sunriver Police Chief Marc Mills with harassment, following an investigation that was completed last week by the Oregon Department of Justice. According to the report, on December 1st, Mills got into a physical altercation with officer Joseph Patnode striking him while on duty and in front of staff at the department. Mills was placed on paid administrative leave shortly after that. He will have his 1st court appearance on January 25th.