 State Ethics Commission to look at report that could lead to fines for Cylvia Hayes

A 153-page report that will go before the Oregon Government Ethics Commission tomorrow determined that Cylvia Hayes of Bend did violate state ethics laws using her position and relationship with former Governor John Kitzhaber for personal gain. The report was released yesterday and follows a federal investigation that lasted 2 years. Neither Kitzhaber or Hayes were charged with any federal wrongdoing. The report alleges that Hayes used staff and other resources to gain state contracts for her environmental consulting firm. The commission will decide on fines of up to 5 thousand dollars on 3 violations of state statutes.