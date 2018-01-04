New design coming for South Mirror Pond parking lot in Bend
The Bend City Council last night approved a contract to redesign the South Mirror Pond parking lot to allow for larger vehicles and better security for the garbage cans. The redesign comes at the asking of downtown business owners who have seen a lot of drug use in the area. The public will have input prior to any work taking place. The city is looking at how they can get the needed changes done and not impact the various events that take place during the year.
