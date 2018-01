The former principal of the Redmond Proficiency Academy had his plea hearing delayed yesterday until the 17th of this month. Michael Bremont has been charged with 10 counts of 2nd-degree sex abuse involving a 17-year-old student at the academy that started in 2009. He was arrested in December and is being held in the Deschutes County Jail. In 2012, Bremont served 14 months in prison on similar charges.