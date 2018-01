A 41-year-old Alfalfa woman who was charged with driving under the influence and 1st-degree manslaughter has posted bail with her next court appearance on January 16th. Chantel Witt’s vehicle struck 38-year-old Marika Stone at the intersection of Dodds and Obernolte Road on Saturday afternoon as she was riding her bicycle with 2 other friends. Stone was dead at the scene of the accident.