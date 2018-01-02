 New Year’s morning shooting in Prineville sends 1 man to St. Charles,1 man to jail

A 38-year-old Bend man was in critical condition last night after being shot at a Prineville bar early yesterday morning. According to Prineville Police, the incident happened just after 1 in the morning when Nicholas Ricks attempted to break up an argument in the Crossroads BBQ Pit and Pub on 3rd street. As he was trying to get 2 people to stop fighting, 26-year-old Omar Araim of Prineville stood up and fired several shots, hitting Ricks. Ricks was initially taken to St. Charles Prineville, stabilized and then taken to St. Charles in Bend. Araim was found a few blocks away on Main Street. He was arrested on 11 counts including attempted murder. His bail was set at 445 thousand dollars. He is expected to be arraigned today in Crook County Court.