 At least 7 die on Oregon roads during the holiday weekend including 1 east of Bend

There were at least 7 driving fatalities over the New Year’s weekend in Oregon one of those n Central Oregon. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office 38-year-old, Marika Stone died when she was struck on her bicycle by 41-year-old Shantel Witt. The accident occurred near Dodds Road east of Bend Saturday afternoon. Stone was dead at the scene of the accident. Witt was arrested on 5 charges including driving under the influence and 1st-degree manslaughter. She was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.