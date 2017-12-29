 Bend man being held on kidnapping charges

A 47-year-old Bend man who was fined over 80 thousand dollars earlier this year for providing home inspections without being licensed by the state, has been arrested on several charges including kidnapping, stalking and menacing. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Greg Miller had targeted a woman at her home on Bull Springs Road that he knew. On Christmas evening, as the women when out to check on her animals in the barn, Miller held her against her will, threatened her with a knife and tried to tie her hands. She escaped and called the police. Miller was eventually found and is in the Deschutes County Jail. His next court appearance will be January 4th.