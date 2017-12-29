 3 arrested after attempting to elude Prineville Police in stolen car

3 Prineville residents were arrested late Wednesday night after trying to elude police in a stolen vehicle. According to Prineville Police, an officer spotted a vehicle north of Main Street that had another car’s license plates on it. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it took off. The vehicle eventually crashed. Taken into custody on various charges were 21-year-old Ben Ehmer 28-year-old Mike Shrauger and 64-year-old Gloria Peters.