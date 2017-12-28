 Fire destroys home in Bend

A fire destroyed a home on NW Bungalow yesterday in Bend and caused some damage to a nearby home. According to Bend Fire, the call came in around 3;30 in the morning. When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully involved and had started burning the 2nd home. All parties got out without injury. Damage done by the fire is estimated at over 1 million dollars. Investigators say the fire started outside the home, possibly from an extension cord or smoking materials.