DOJ investigation of Sunriver Police Chief concluded
The Oregon Department of Justice has finished its investigation into possible wrongdoing by Sunriver Police Chief Marc Mills. Mills has been on paid administrative leave since earlier this month. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel asked Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s department to handle the investigation. Hummel indicated that he would review the facts and make a decision if any criminal charges are warranted during the first week of January.
