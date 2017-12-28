 Accidents snarl Bend Parkway, Highway 97

An accident yesterday afternoon on the Bend Parkway near Hawthorne led to the discovery of a dead body in the same area. According to Bend Police, the accident occurred when a woman having a medical issue drove off the road onto the railroad tracks. As the woman was being helped authorities in the area discovered the body between the parkway and the tracks. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and identity of the person. There was also a vehicle versus pedestrian accident later in the evening at Highway 97 and Cooley at Bend’s north end. The highway was narrowed down to 1 lane during the investigation as there were injuries.