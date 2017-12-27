 Unemployment numbers for Central Oregon in November remain the same or lower than October

Unemployment numbers for Central Oregon in November remain the same or lower than October

 In Local News
0
0

Unemployment numbers for Central Oregon in November remained either at the same level as October or dipped some. According to the State Employment Department, unemployment for Crook County fell to 6-point 3 percent, Deschutes County held steady at 4-point 1 percent and Jefferson County went down to 5-point 4 percent. Job growth in the region is expected to taper off some in 2018, after being between 4 and 5 percent for the last five years, according to employment department economists.

Recent Posts
Missing Idaho woman may be in OregonLocal News
NY Times op-ed piece touts Fire Free and Project Wildfire programsLocal News