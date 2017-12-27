 NY Times op-ed piece touts Fire Free and Project Wildfire programs

With all the wildfires that have taken place in the western United States this past summer and fall, a recent opinion piece written in the New York Times touted a pair of homegrown programs to reduce fire fuels in the region making our area more resilient to wildfire. The article, written on December 19th, looked at Fire Free and Project Wildfire and how they could possibly be a model for other parts of the nation to help curb the effects of the wildfires we have seen as of late.