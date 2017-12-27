 Missing Idaho woman may be in Oregon

The Sheriff’s Office of Twin Falls County Idaho is asking for the publics help in finding a woman who may possibly be in Oregon. According to the Sheriff’s Office 36-year-old Keri Anne Jensen went missing November 29th. She is considered vulnerable and endangered. She had previously gone missing once before and was found in Lake County. Jensen is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 85 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen in Boise wearing an olive green Carhart jacket and pants. She may be driving a 2006 white Hyundai Elantra license plate number 2T- AS187. Anyone seeing Jensen should call 208-735-1911.