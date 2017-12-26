 Person being looked for in attempted ATM robbery in Sisters

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to break into an ATM machine on West Hood Avenue in Sisters earlier this month. The incident took place early in the morning on December 6th at the U.S. Bank. The person attempted to use a screwdriver to break into the ATM but was unsuccessful. The person was dressed in black with a scarf over his face. Anyone having any knowledge of the event should call 693-6911.