Injury accident snarls Highway 26 Christmas afternoon
Slick road conditions led to a multiple vehicle injury accident on the Warm Springs Reservation yesterday afternoon. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident occurred on Highway 26 at the west end of the reservation. A detour was put in place to take vehicles heading home from the Christmas holiday around the incident. The highway was closed for several hours for an investigation into what happened but did reopen last night.
