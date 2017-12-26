 Christmas Eve fire displaces Prineville family

A fire that started in a garage spreading to a home in Prineville on Christmas Eve saw the house destroyed. According to Crook County Fire and Rescue, the fire was called in around 10 am Sunday at a house on NW 8th Street. The fire spread from the garage into the attic of the house. The home was a total loss. The 2 people who lived there and their pets were uninjured. The Red Cross was helping the couple. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

