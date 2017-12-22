 Highway 22 at Idanha open once again

After nearly a week of clean up and repairs, Highway 22 near Idanha has reopened to traffic. The major thoroughfare was closed last Friday night when a tanker carrying 11 thousand gallons of gasoline lost control on the ice, flipping on its side exploding and killing the driver who was from Redmond. Crews worked to get the gas that was left out of the ground and stabilize the work site which was about 300 feet long. The pavement was finished late last night and the highway is opened once again.