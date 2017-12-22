 Bend woman arrested for selling heroin out of a retirement center

A 30-year-old Bend woman has been arrested for selling heroin out of the Pilot Butte Retirement Center. According to Bend Police, Patricia Trapman was living with her former mother in law at the center on 27th street. 2 informants confirmed that Trapman was selling drugs. A Bend City Police Officer monitored a call with one of the informants who set up a drug deal with Trapman. A search warrant found heroin and other paraphernalia. She is being held in the Deschutes County Jail and will be in court January 8th.