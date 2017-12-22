 Bend man arrested following a high risk traffic stop

A 23-year-old Bend man was arrested yesterday afternoon in a high-risk traffic stop. According to Bend Police Theodore Giannioses had broken into his mother’s home on NE Lancaster. She locked herself in a room and called 911. Officers spotted the vehicle he was driving and made the stop, guns drawn. There was a struggle and 1 officer was slightly injured along with Giannioses. He was taken to St. Charles to be treated then to Deschutes County Jail on 9 charges including assault on a public safety officer.