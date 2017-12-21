 Several accidents across Central Oregon’s highways

Several accidents on Central Oregon’s highways yesterday. An accident at Highway 97 and La Pine Recreation Road sent 3 people to the hospital and blocked the highway for a while. There was also an accident with a tanker truck south of Shaniko on Highway 97 that blocked traffic. A California man was arrested for driving under the influence in an accident in Sisters on Locust Street. 55-year-old Timothy Yett hit the back of a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Breanna McClung of Sisters. McClung was taken to St. Charles Redmond. Yett was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.