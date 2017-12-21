 Bend City Council to put charter changes, Bend Fire levy to voters in May

Bend City Council to put charter changes, Bend Fire levy to voters in May

The Bend City Council last night decided to send 2 of the 3 components of the city’s charter review committee to the voters. Following much debate and input, the council decided not to go with the ward system for the city, where a council member would have been elected from the 4 quadrants of Bend. They did decide to ask residents if they want to elect a mayor rather than have one appointed serving a 4-year term. The council also voted to take the pay clause out of the charter and put that into an ordinance, if the voters decide to. Those 2 measures would be on the May ballot. The council also voted to put a 5-year serial levy for Bend Fire on the May ballot.

