 Bend City Council to put charter changes, Bend Fire levy to voters in May

The Bend City Council last night decided to send 2 of the 3 components of the city’s charter review committee to the voters. Following much debate and input, the council decided not to go with the ward system for the city, where a council member would have been elected from the 4 quadrants of Bend. They did decide to ask residents if they want to elect a mayor rather than have one appointed serving a 4-year term. The council also voted to take the pay clause out of the charter and put that into an ordinance, if the voters decide to. Those 2 measures would be on the May ballot. The council also voted to put a 5-year serial levy for Bend Fire on the May ballot.