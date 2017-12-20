 Highway 22 remains closed, no time estimate as to when it will reopen

A 300 foot stretch of Highway 22 near Idanha is being reconstructed as the highway remains closed following a gas tanker spill and fire last Friday night. While there are forest service roads in the area of the closure that some people have been using, people are suggested not to take those routes as you could become lost. If you need to go to the valley it’s suggested you take Highway 20, 126, or Highway 58. The Oregon Department of Transportation has not set a time of when the road will reopen.