 High winds put trees and power lines on the ground in the Bend area

Winds gusting up to 60 miles an hour brought down trees and power lines with nearly 2 thousand people being without power in Bend and north of Bend. The outages took place yesterday afternoon with Bend Fire, Pacific Power and Central Electric Cooperative working to protect people from the downed power lines and restore power. Bend Fire responded to 17 calls in a 2-hour period. There was also a report of an escaped debris burn east of Bend near the airport that grew to about 8 acres. Fire crews were able to stop the blaze without any structures being damaged.