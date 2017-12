A recent traffic stop led to the arrest of a man from Boise Idaho who had 40 pounds of marijuana, marijuana extract, some Xanax and a concealed handgun. Taken into custody was 51-year-old Jeff Heiner. Heiner had purchased a car in La Pine about 20 minutes before his arrest. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on 9 different charges. He was also being investigated for a possible hit and run prior to his arrest.