 Highway 22 near Idanha could reopen Thursday

Highway 22 near Idanha could be opened as early as Thursday, according to Oregon Department of Transportation officials. The highway was closed when a tanker trailer rig hauling gasoline flipped on its side Friday night and burned, killing the driver who was from Redmond. ODOT officials are deciding on the best way to fix the damaged portion of the highway be it permanent or temporary. Water quality tests of the North Fork of the Santiam River that were taken from over the weekend did not show any gas in the river. More detailed test results will be available today.