 Highway 22 remains closed after a Friday night accident that took a Redmond man’s life

Highway 22 near Idanha remains closed after a fuel truck crashed Friday night spilling 11 thousand gallons of gasoline and killing the driver. According to the Oregon State Police 58-year-old Ronald Scurlock of Redmond appears to have hit some ice losing control of the tanker trailer rig. The truck went on its side and burst into flames with some of the fuel going into the North Fork of the Santiam River. Scurlock was dead at the scene of the accident. Crews have been working to clean up the spill since that time closing off the highway. Those heading over to the valley will need to take Highway 20 through Sweet Home as an alternate route. The cleanup and road repair could take several more days.