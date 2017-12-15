 OSP looking for possible witnesses to fatal accident on Highway 97 last week

The Oregon State Police are looking for people who may have seen an accident last week that killed a Bend man. 55-year-old Shannon Rogers of Goldendale Washington was Northbound on Highway 97 near the Sunriver exit when she rear-ended a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Brian Harris of Bend. The collision pushed the Harris vehicle off the road hitting a tree. He died at the scene of the accident. Rogers was injured in the accident as well. This occurred on December the 6th just after 10 in the morning. Anyone who may have seen the accident should call 503-375-3555.