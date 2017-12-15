 Bend city police captain named as interim police chief of Sunriver

The Sunriver Service District appointed Bend City Police Captain Cory Darling as the interim police chief for Sunriver last night at their meeting. Residents who attended were hoping to get answers on the current investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice surrounding Police Chief Marc Mills, who is on paid administrative leave. As the investigation is ongoing, board members can’t say anything about it. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel will have the final say as to whether or not charges are filed against Mills, once the investigation by the state is wrapped up.