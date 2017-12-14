 Prineville man arrested for theft of auto parts

A 36-year-old Prineville man was arrested yesterday following a string of thefts of auto parts from a business in Prineville. According to the Prineville Police, they served a search warrant to the home of Ryan Ames on NW 2nd street. They found over 40 parts including some on Ames pickup. Ames was taken to the Crook County jail and charged with 1st-degree theft, 2nd-degree forgery, and identity theft. Officers also found various drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at 15 thousand dollars for Ames.