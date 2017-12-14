Housing Works gets nearly 3 acres in La Pine for affordable housing
The Deschutes County Commissioners voted yesterday to deed nearly 3 acres in the La Pine area to Deschutes County’s housing authority, Housing Works for affordable housing. The property will be used to build 42 townhomes and apartments in La Pine off Huntington Road. The group is hurrying to get financing prior to the passage of any tax-reform bill in Congress. The hope is to break ground on the project later this winter.
