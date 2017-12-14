 Bend man dies east of Bend on Highway 20

A 48-year-old Bend man died yesterday morning at the intersection of Highway 20 and Hamby road when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Hamby and was struck by another vehicle. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident occurred at 9; 35 am. Mark Price was dead at the scene of the accident. The other driver, 59-year-old Michael Deleone of Redmond was uninjured. According to OSP, Price failed to yield to oncoming traffic. They believe that distracted driving played a role in the accident.