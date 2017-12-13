 Tony DeBone to run for 3rd term on Deschutes County Commission

Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone has announced that he will run for a 3rd term as Deschutes County Commissioner. Debone continues to be an advocate for bolstering the area’s economy through diversification of jobs helping to bring more family wage jobs into the county. He has also worked to keep the cost of county government down, voting to reduce the county’s property tax rate. Both DeBone and Commissioner Tammy Baney have their seats up for re-election in 2018.