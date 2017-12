The Prineville City Council picked former council member Dean Noyes to fill a seat vacated by Jack Seley in August. The 80-year-old Seley had cited health reasons for stepping down. Noyes was a member of the city council for 8 years and decided not to run in 2014 for another term. The 50-year-old Noyes was picked over Janet Hutchinson on a 4-2 vote by the council members. 6 people had applied for the position.