 Former RPA director arraigned in Deschutes County Circuit Court on sex abuse charges

The former executive director of the Redmond Proficiency Academy, Michael Bremont was arraigned yesterday in Deschutes County Circuit Court for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underaged female student from the school in 2012. Bremont had spent more than a year in prison 5 years ago on similar charges involving female 2 students. He has been charged with 10 counts of 2nd-degree sex abuse. Bremont’s bail was set at half a million dollars and he will be back in court next month.