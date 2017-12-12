 Drug lab found north of Madras, 1 person arrested

A drug lab was discovered during a property crimes investigation yesterday at a home north of Madras. According to the Oregon State Police, the home was on NW Columbia Drive and was the residence of 28-year-old Joshua Joseph. Along with finding items related to criminal activity, the lab was discovered and a hazmat team had to be called in. Joseph was lodged in Jefferson County Jail on 5 counts including forgery in the 1st degree. A series of other charges are expected to come from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.