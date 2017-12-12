 Drug lab found north of Madras, 1 person arrested

Drug lab found north of Madras, 1 person arrested

 In Local News
0
0

A drug lab was discovered during a property crimes investigation yesterday at a home north of Madras. According to the Oregon State Police, the home was on NW Columbia Drive and was the residence of 28-year-old Joshua Joseph. Along with finding items related to criminal activity, the lab was discovered and a hazmat team had to be called in. Joseph was lodged in Jefferson County Jail on 5 counts including forgery in the 1st degree. A series of other charges are expected to come from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

Recent Posts
House fire South of Madras displaces familyLocal News
Bend man arrested after leading police on wild chase through BendLocal News